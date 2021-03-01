What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming and Beyond

Hey, we made it to March, remember last March? It totally sucked. The saying is, March is in like a lion and out like a lamb, last March came in like a lion and out like a hoard of barbarians. Tons of stories to check out today, including a Cheyenne favorite closing its doors.

Trending Nationally

Like everyone else, I forgot the Golden Globes were a thing this year, even the hosts worked from home last night. There were, however, some great winners. Nomadland was a big winner for films, while The Crown ate up all the TV wins.

Have you ever put your car in neutral and rolled uphill? Me neither, but, if you go to Michigan, there are places that happen, and one is in a cemetery! If you want to do some haunted rolling, the cemetery is The Oakwood Cemetery.

Superman is getting a reboot again? Maybe, anyways, JJ Abrams is set to produce a new Superman film. At this point, the Superman tv shows have surpassed the films, so they should just stick with what works, in my humble opinion.

Trending Locally

In what makes it feel like the world is normal, sign-ups for Girls Fast Pitch Softball are now available. Early registration is just $60 now through April 1st with the cost increasing after. Those interested should check out cheyennerec.org.

Jess in the Afternoon has been studying the Mars rover over the past week and noticed that Mars is kind of a lot like Wyoming. I balked at first, too, but, she pointed out the Mars winds are very Wyoming-like, along with some of the rocks. Mind, blown.

And finally, Dad's Donuts has shut its doors in Cheyenne, after expanding last March.