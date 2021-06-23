What’s Trending Wednesday, Wyoming And Beyond

Get ready for another 90 degree day. BUT, it's going to cool off again immediately tomorrow. Let's hope that the storms stay away Friday so we can enjoy another great Fridays On The Plaza this week. Don't take away our fun, Mother Nature. Oh well. Take a look at these trending stories.

Trending Locally

It's that time of year again where we're going to see "red flag warnings" everywhere. It's dry, so just remember if you're out camping at the ranges, "Smokey says, only you can prevent forest fires."

The Wyoming Game And Fish Department is looking for information on who is illegally stocking Lake Hattie with small mouth bass and walleye, that are not compatible with trout fisheries and prey on trout.

According to Orbitz, Cheyenne has the best romantic date service in Wyoming. The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Tour is the top destination in the state for a romantic date.

Trending Nationally

Metallica is set to rerelease their iconic "Black Album" later this year and will have an accompanying album of different artists covering songs from the album. Artists like Miley Cyrus, Darius Rucker and more will be on the album.

Quentin Tarantino has adapted his latest film, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" into a novel that is set to release late July, the trailer for the novel and movie has just dropped and it makes you want to read, watch and read again. That's what the trailer says, anyways.

If you've missed the Transformers movies out every other year with Michael Bay explosions, you're in luck! It was just announced a new Transformers is in the works, this time, it's Beast Wars, with the next film being titled Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.