Where is the Tallest Building in Wyoming: Cheyenne or Laramie?

Wyoming is not exactly known for its skyscrapers. That's not to say that Wyoming doesn't have plenty to look at. However, most of the scenery tends to not be on the manmade side of things. But recently, National Skyscraper Day (September 3rd) came and went, and we would be remiss if we didn't discuss Wyoming's tallest building in...Wait, where exactly is Wyoming's tallest building?

If you ask most sources via the internet, you will find that White Hall on the campus of the University of Wyoming is the tallest building in the state. It stands at 146 feet tall, consisting of 12 stories, and it was built in 1967. It's named after Dr. Laura A. White, who served on the faculty at the school from 1913 to 1948. The structure is a student dormitory that houses 587 students. Even its own profile listing on the university's website says it's the tallest building in Wyoming.

Case closed, right? Nope.

In Cheyenne, arguably the most iconic building in all of the state is the Wyoming State Capitol. According to Visit Cheyenne, from the grade of the building to the tip of the spire standing atop of the building's dome, the height is 146 feet. However, the height at the center and on both of the wings from top to bottom is approximately 60 feet.

At the time that the initial groundbreaking for the building happened in 1886, I don't think they took into consideration someone might try to question whether it might be the state's tallest building in 2021. Given the commanding presence it has in the skyline of the capital city, one could try to argue that its height from grade to the top of the spire qualifies it to be the tallest building in Wyoming. But could they? Let's take a quick look...

If you had to pick, given the fact that all of the building's top half reach to its pinnacle, all technicalities would point to Laramie's White Hall on the campus of UW as the tallest building in the state of Wyoming. All the same, both buildings are marvels to look at whether you're on the campus at UW in Laramie or in downtown Cheyenne. Regardless, any Wyomingite can definitely appreciate both.

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy