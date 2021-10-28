Wyoming Trooper Injured in Head-On Crash in Guernsey

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper is recovering following a head-on crash in Guernsey Thursday morning.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened at 8:53 a.m. in front of the Sinclair gas station on US Highway 26.

Beck says the trooper was stopped in the turning lane waiting for traffic to clear when his cruiser was hit head-on by an oncoming Chrysler.

The trooper was taken to Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the crash and was ticketed.