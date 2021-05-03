The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday (tonight) for higher elevations in southeast Wyoming.

Those warnings include the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and Laramie mountain ranges. The agency posted this statement early Monday morning;

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 PM for the Snowy Range, with Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Southern Laramie Ranges until 6 PM. Total snowfall will range from 9 to 14 inches for elevations above 10000 feet for the Snowy Range, with 4 to 9 inches for elevations from 8000 to 10000 feet. For the Sierra Madre Range, expect 5 to 8 inches of snowfall, with 3 to 5 inches for the Interstate 80 Summit.