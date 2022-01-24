Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Summit, SE Wyoming

A winter weather advisory has been posted for parts of southeast Wyoming starting this evening and going through Tuesday.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

At last report, the advisory included just west of Cheyenne, as well as the Horse Creek area in Laramie County and the Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie, but the weather service also says the area covered by the advisory could be expanded at some point.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Looking at snow developing late this afternoon across southeast Wyoming and southern Nebraska Panhandle, as a cold front moves into the area from the north. Best chances for snow will be the mountains, but the I-80 Corridor from Sidney to Rawlins could see modest accumulations as well. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the I-80 Summit and adjacent eastern foothills, where we are expecting 2-4 inches of snow, from 5PM this afternoon through 5PM Tuesday. We could see an expansion of these advisories eastward to include Cheyenne, possibly as far east as Kimball as details become clearer this afternoon. Standby for later updates in the forecast as this event unfolds.