World Needs More Cowboys Event In Torrington

Students who wish to know more about the University of Wyoming should look forward to "The World Needs More Cowboys" celebration in Torrington on Tuesday, October 26.

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 pm at the Cottonwood Country Club. Free appetizers and beverages will be served.

UW President Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration. He will be joined by current UW students from Goshen County, who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be on hand to answer questions and interact with attendees on topics including the Cowboy Commitment,

Additionally, UW alumna Samantha Yung, of Torrington, will talk about how UW helped advance her career and prepare her for her role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy.