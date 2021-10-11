World Needs More Cowboys Event In Torrington

Townsquare Media

Students who wish to know more about the University of Wyoming should look forward to "The World Needs More Cowboys" celebration in Torrington on Tuesday, October 26.

Get our free mobile app

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 pm at the Cottonwood Country Club. Free appetizers and beverages will be served.

UW President Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration. He will be joined by current UW students from Goshen County, who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be on hand to answer questions and interact with attendees on topics including the Cowboy Commitment,

Additionally, UW alumna Samantha Yung, of Torrington, will talk about how UW helped advance her career and prepare her for her role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Filed Under: Event, Laramie, Students, The World Needs More Cowboys, Torrington, University Of Wyoming, Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top