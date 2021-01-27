Wyoming Among The States With The Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming has been one of the states with the least amount of restrictions. Now, almost a year into COVID-19 in the United States and the Cowboy State still has some of the fewest restrictions.
Credit score website, WalletHub, recently conducted a study were they compared all fifty states and the District of Columbia across fourteen key metrics. Wyoming is no longer ranked in the top ten (we were #7 back in October 2020), but we still managed to land at 16th overall.
Unfortunately, Wyoming is now one of the states with the worst "COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions" ratio, ranking at 44th overall.
Here are the metrics WalletHub used to compile the data and ranking system:
- Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- Travel Restrictions
- Large Gatherings Restrictions
- Statewide School Restart
- Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
- State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- Legislation on Business Immunity from COVID-19 Claims
- Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations
- Workplace Temperature Screening
- Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- Presence of Multistate Agreements to Reopen
- Guidance on Elective Medical Procedures
- Guidance for Assisted Living Facilities Related to COVID-19
It is worth noting, that since the statewide number of coronavirus cases has continued to decline, last Thursday (January 21st, 2021), Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon increased the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings, from 250 to 500 people as long as social distancing and facial covering measures are in place.