Wyoming Athlete Gets His Chance With Denver Broncos Tonight

Former High school quarterback and college tight end, Austin Fort will get his shot at the NFL tonight in the first preseason game of the year with the Denver Broncos, according to Gillette News-Record.

Austin was the quarterback at Campbell County High School and the tight-end for UW. He was not drafted but he grabbed the attention of the Broncos with his 4.56 second 40-yard dash time and his 6.8-second three-cone drill. Austin stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 245 lbs. He has been making a huge impression on the coaches in Broncos training camp. He is already taking snaps with the first and second-team offenses as a tight end.

It was not easy for Austin to make it to the NFL. He was born in Florida but came to Gillette his sophomore year of high school. He first had to fight for the starting position at Campbell County High, he got it and dominated. Then he wanted to play quarterback at UW but it just didn't work out so he transferred to a junior college to work on his game. He transferred back to UW as a walk-on tight end. Due to injury, Austin didn't see that much playing time in college only recording 17 catches.

Since making it to camp, Austin seems healthier than ever and has a really good chance at making the roster.

You will have a chance to see Austin and the rest of the Broncos tonight as they take on the Atlanta Falcons for the first preseason game of the year/ Hall of Fame Game. The game starts at 6 pm MT. on NBC.

​