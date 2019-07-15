Wyoming Border Collie Wins World Stock Dog Championship [VIDEO]

Frank is a very good boy. Last week, the five-year-old border collie from Clearmont, Wyo. won $10,000 at the World Stock Dog Championship in Canada.

Frank and his handler Wendy Azqui defeated dozens of the best sheep herding dogs to claim the world title at the Calgary Stampede, successfully herding three sheep in less than two minutes, beating his closest competitor by nearly 30 seconds.

"I was so excited," Azqui said. "I was jacked up and all of that energy went right to my dog."

2019 marked the second time Frank competed in the event. After failing to make the finals last year, Frank is now the top sheepherding dog in the world and is already planning to defend his title next year.