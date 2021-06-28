Wyoming Girls Take Part in High School Golf National Invitational

The High School Golf National Invitational for girls in 2021 took place last Wednesday through Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

There were 15 female golfers from Wyoming that participated with either a team or as an individual that was unattached. They were part of 219 golfers in the field from 49 states that were represented in this year’s event.

The top finisher from the Cowboy State was Erika Cook from Lovell. She fired rounds of 80, 80, and 83 for a three-round total of 243. Cook tied for 60th place in the field at 27-over par. She’s going into her sophomore season this fall at Lovell High school and is the defending Class 3A state champion.

Defending 4A girls champ Samantha Spielman from Sheridan finished in a tie for 82nd at 36-over par. She fired rounds of 88, 87, and 77. Spielman moved up 32 spots in the final round. She enters her senior year this fall.

Green River’s Isabell Salas came in a tie for 101st at 42-over par. The sophomore-to-be had rounds of 83, 85, and 90 on three of the courses.

Lovell’s Adessa Lundberg finished at 93-over par and tied for 186th. Alex Walker of Lovell took 214th place at 232-over par.

There were two schools, Thunder Basin and Jackson, who took their full squad of five golfers.

Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum tied for 125th (+51), Karissa Tranas tied for 149 (+63), Darby Barstad tied for 169 (+73), Arilyn Johnson placed 181st (+83), and Kendall Gemar came in a tie for 199th (+113).

Jackson’s Jacqueline Neishabouri came in a tie for 136th (+55), Marena Herr tied for 162nd (+70), Vivian Herr placed in a tie for 166th (+72), Sara White tied for 178 (+80), and Martha Olson tied for 191st (+105).

The boys’ event is on Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30, and is also at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.