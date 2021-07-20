Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star Rosters Updated for 2021 Games
The annual “Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Games” are this weekend in Casper.
All-Star Director with the Wyoming Coaches Foundation Grant Patik announced a few changes to the rosters, plus a coaching change, and spelling corrections on Monday, July 19.
Also released on Monday were the officials, who have been selected to work these all-star games. Julie Irvine and Heidi Linford will officiate the volleyball match. Kaare Sigvartsen, Ryan Baumeister, and Andy Flores will work the girls' basketball game. Wacey Lym, Joe Wilson, and Greg Carroll will officiate the boys' basketball game.
The games are on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Casper College T-Bird gym. The volleyball match starts at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ basketball at 3 p.m. and the boys’ basketball at 5 p.m.
The coaches and athletes report Wednesday, July 21 to prepare for the games.
Here are the updated rosters and coaches for each all-star team.
South Volleyball: (players listed alphabetically by their last name)
McKenna Brog – Star Valley
Cydney Brown – Cokeville
Tasia Daley – Saratoga
McKenzie Earl – Rawlins
Kailee Hansen – Pinedale
Ashley Marshall – Cheyenne East
Hailey Marshall – Cheyenne East
Kenady Nacey – Rock Springs
Alli Rinker – Mountain View
Kiley Still – Cheyenne South
Jamie Streit - Pinedale
Maddison Wright – Rawlins
Head Coach: Tamara Currah – Pinedale
Associate Coach: Shaunna Bennett – Pinedale
Assistant Coach: Shawn Pyer – Rock Springs
North Volleyball:
Alexia Allen – Meeteetse
Addy Bolton – Sheridan
Brooke Conklin – Thunder Basin
Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland
Madisyn Danforth – Sheridan
Anna Fink – Natrona County
Denali Jones – Worland
Payton Julson – Worland
Taylor Larsen - Sheridan
Alyssa Merchen – Moorcroft
Quinci Mooren – Natrona County
Sherry Negaard – Sundance
Head Coach: Kelsey Scolari – Meeteetse
Assistant Coach: Chelsey Blasczyk – Sundance
South Girls Basketball:
Cheyenna Alvarado – Cheyenne East
Allyson Fertig – Douglas
Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian
Joslin Igo – Douglas
Khayla Otero – Wheatland
Riley Shaw – Lusk
Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden
Kamdynn Townsend – Douglas
Kayla Vasquez – Laramie
Riley Van Tassell – Cheyenne South
Head Coach: Cody Helenbolt – Douglas
Associate Coach: Nikki Tresch – Douglas
Assistant Coach: Deb Murray – Lusk
North Girls Basketball:
Gabby Drube – Thunder Basin
Rose Graft – Powell
Darla Hernandez – Worland
Brooklyn Hytrek – Natrona County
Kinsley Larson – Thunder Basin
Shaelea Milliron – Campbell County
Tinley Pierson – Kaycee
Torrie Schutzman – Cody
Sydney Solem – Thunder Basin
Monique Velasquez – Riverside
Head Coach: Chris Edwards – Lovell
Associate Coach: Stormy Jameson – Lovell
Assistant Coach: Chris Wagner – Cody
South Boys Basketball:
Mitchell Allard – Rawlins
Luke Branson – Mountain View
Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney
Tristen Kleeman – Star Valley
Teegan Love – Saratoga
Kolter Merritt – Star Valley
Dalton Peterson – Encampment
Jake Rayl – Cheyenne East
Brady Storebo – Cheyenne Central
Caden Sweep – Mountain View
Head Coach: Jake Johnston – Encampment
Associate Coach: Jason Williams – Saratoga
Assistant Coaches: Denver Allard – Rawlins
North Boys Basketball:
Jess Claycomb – Upton
Dillan Hereford – Lander
Luke Hladky – Campbell County
Jared Lucas – Riverton
Jefferson Neary – Campbell County
Mack Page – Worland
Bryan St. Clair – Lander
Rudy Sanford – Worland
Ryan Swan – Natrona County
Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain
Head Coach: Stu Mullins – Lander
Associate Coach: Dick Quayle - Riverton
Assistant Coaches: Beau Sheets – Riverton