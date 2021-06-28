Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Stars Announced for 2021 Games

The athletes and coaches that will be part of the annual “Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Games” have been revealed.

The games are on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Casper College T-Bird gym. The volleyball match starts at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ basketball at 3 p.m. and the boys’ basketball at 5 p.m.

These games will come at the end of the Wyoming Coaches Association annual Coaching Clinic, Hall of Fame Banquet, and All-Star week. This all-star week was created to recognize the best seniors in their individual sport and allow them to compete in a highly honored event. Players were chosen by a committee of high school coaches that selected players from the northern half of the state to face off against players from the southern half. It’s an event for graduated seniors only.

Another component to this year’s all-star activities, which was added a couple of years ago, is the Union Wireless Community Awareness Event. On Thursday, July 22, each all-star team will visit Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, and/or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Casper to meet, interact, and share some pizza with members of those groups.

The coaches and athletes report Wednesday, July 21 to prepare for the games.

No games were played in 2020, as they were canceled due to the virus. These will be the first all-star games in two years.

Here are the rosters and coaches for each all-star team.

South Volleyball: (players listed alphabetically by their last name)

McKenna Brog – Star Valley

Cydney Brown – Cokeville

Tasia Daley – Saratoga

McKenzie Earl – Rawlins

Kailee Hansen – Pinedale

Ashley Marshall – Cheyenne East

Hailey Marshall – Cheyenne East

Kenady Nacey – Rock Springs

Alli Rinker – Mountain View

Kiley Still – Cheyenne South

Jamie Streit - Pinedale

Maddison Wright – Rawlins

Head Coach: Tamara Currah – Pinedale

Associate Coach: Shaunna Bennett – Pinedale

Assistant Coach: Shawn Pyer – Rock Springs

North Volleyball:

Alexia Allen – Meeteetse

Addy Bolton – Sheridan

Brooke Conklin – Thunder Basin

Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland

Madisyn Danforth – Sheridan

Anna Fink – Natrona County

Denali Jones – Worland

Payton Julson – Worland

Taylor Larsen - Sheridan

Alyssa Merchen – Moorcroft

Quinci Mooren – Natrona County

Sherry Negaard – Sundance

Head Coach: Kelsey Scolari – Meeteetse

Assistant Coach: Chelsey Blasczyk – Sundance

South Girls Basketball:

Cheyanna Alvarado – Cheyenne East

Allyson Fertig – Douglas

Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian

Joslin Igo – Douglas

Khayla Otero – Wheatland

Riley Shaw – Lusk

Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Kamdynn Townsend – Douglas

Kayla Vasquez – Laramie

Riley Van Tassell – Cheyenne South

Head Coach: Cody Helenbolt – Douglas

Associate Coach: Nikki Tresch – Douglas

Assistant Coach: Deb Murray – Lusk

North Girls Basketball:

Gabby Drube – Thunder Basin

Rose Graft – Powell

Darla Hernandez – Worland

Brooklyn Hytrek – Natrona County

Kinsley Larson – Thunder Basin

Shaelea Milliron – Campbell County

Tinley Pierson – Kaycee

Torrie Schutzman – Cody

Sydney Solem – Thunder Basin

Monique Velasquez – Riverside

Head Coach: Chris Edwards – Lovell

Associate Coach: Stormy Jameson – Lovell

Assistant Coach: Chris Wagner – Cody

South Boys Basketball:

Mitchell Allard – Rawlins

Luke Branson – Mountain View

Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney

Tristen Kleeman – Star Valley

Teegan Love – Saratoga

Kolter Merritt – Star Valley

Dalton Peterson – Encampment

Jake Rayl – Cheyenne East

Brady Storebo – Cheyenne Central

Caden Sweep – Mountain View

Head Coach: Jake Johnston – Encampment

Associate Coach: Jason Williams – Saratoga

Assistant Coaches: Denver Allard – Rawlins

North Boys Basketball:

Jess Claycomb – Upton

Luke Hladky – Campbell County

Jared Lucas – Riverton

Mason Marchant – Powell

Jefferson Neary – Campbell County

Mack Page – Worland

Bryan St. Clair – Lander

Rudy Sanford – Worland

Ryan Swan – Natrona County

Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain

Head Coach: Beau Sheets – Riverton

Associate Coach: Dick Quayle - Riverton

Assistant Coaches: Stu Mullins – Lander