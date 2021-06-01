Wyoming Confirms Another COVID-19 Death
Another Wyomingite has died due to COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.
The agency says an adult Weston County man died in May. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions linked to more serious illness.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 720 coronavirus-related deaths, 50,840 lab-confirmed cases and 9,524 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
As of June 1, 29 percent of Wyoming's population has been fully vaccinated.
