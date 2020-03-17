Cheyenne Area COVID-19 Related Closings
Here is a list of Coronavirisus, COVID-19, related closing in Wyoming. The cancelations are an effort to prevent large gatherings which could facilitate the spread of COVID-19. Officials emphasize proper handwashing and other simple yet effective preventative measures to avoid the virus.
- Cheyenne Transit is canceling bus routes but will provide Paratransit service as scheduled.
- All Catholic masses in Wyoming will be suspended, effective March 17
- Laramie County Library System will close all facilities Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, April 3, 2020 including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library, and the bookmobile.
- LCSD#1 all schools closed until further notice
- LCSD#2 Schools Will Be Closed Through April 3
- St. Mary's Catholic School - half-day Monday
- Natrona County Schools Closed Until April 5
- Converse County School District #2 to Close for 3 Weeks
- Cheyenne Regional is implementing visitor restrictions
Cheyenne Walmarts Cut Store - open for the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Thankful Thursday at Amvets Post 10 - canceled for March 19 and 26
- University of Wyoming has moved to online classes for semester
- LCCC extending spring break
- Casper Child Development Center to Close Until April 7
- Casper Recreation Facilities Close Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Chocolate Indulgence scheduled for April 3- postponed TBD
- Frontier Mall - canceling or postponing all planned events, which includes their seasonal Easter Bunny photo program
- Wyoming High School state high school basketball tournament in Casper
- Wyoming HS Speech and Debate Tournament Canceled
- C.J. Box Book Signing Canceled at Laramie County Library
- The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday concert
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Fur Ball: The Great Catsby that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at Little America. The new date has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31st
