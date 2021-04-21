Wyoming Department of Health Strongly Encourages Eligible Residents to Get Vaccinated ASAP

The Wyoming Department of Health is strongly encouraging residents age 16 and older to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"We want you to understand vaccination is important for all people who are eligible, including those who are younger and healthy," WDH Director Michael Ceballos said in a news release Wednesday.

"Anyone can get sick due to COVID-19 and it’s hard to know how each one of us will be affected," added Ceballos. "Anyone can get the virus and pass it on to someone who could struggle."

Ceballos says he understands many people have questions about the vaccines, but he wants people to know the vaccines have been held to high safety standards and no major safety steps were skipped to develop them.

"Vaccines are our most effective tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ceballos.

"Thousands of Wyoming residents have been vaccinated since those first exciting days in December when the vaccines first arrived," Ceballos added. "We are already seeing fewer hospitalizations, fewer outbreaks in nursing homes and similar facilities and fewer deaths. So, yes, COVID-19 vaccines are effective."

