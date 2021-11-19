Wyoming Elk Hunters Have Their Own Version Of MTV Cribs

It's been well over 20 years since MTV Cribs hit the scene and we're still using it as a piece of pop culture when we get the chance. In this case, we're not likely to see any Mid 00s pop stars or film actors, though, that would be pretty entertaining if Joey Fatone came busting out of one of the Elk Hunter's tents.

These Elk Hunters are really good at documenting their hunts and what life is like when you're basically waiting for sunrise and sunset to get in on a hunt. I'd guess the amount of boredom that they have to come up with ways to entertain themselves.

If you're watching the video, you notice that they're basically just waiting for everything to dry that go wet from their hunt. This video is from back in October and it seems like, wherever they were hunting had a bunch of snow and rain.

You can see the video here, it's pretty amusing, apparently, they've had a lot of people really enjoy seeing what their gear and inside of their tents look like while they're out on their hunts.

I appreciate the idea of it being an episode of "Cribs". It really takes me back. But, it's also a lot of fun to see people in our state doing this. I mean, they are even taking advantage of our giant clear skies and using a solar panel to charge their electronics. That's a lot easier than running back to the truck and getting a charge.