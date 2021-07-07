Wyoming football ’22 recruiting tracker

LARAMIE -- The recruiting "dead period" for college coaches expired on June 1.

In Laramie, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and his staff have been taking full advantage, hosting official and unofficial visits for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Football camps have been in full swing inside the indoor practice facility and around the nation, too.

Get our free mobile app

If you pay any attention to Twitter, you've probably noticed Wyoming has thrown out plenty of offers for the 2022 recruiting class.

So far, five prep athletes have given Bohl and Co. their verbal commitment to join the Wyoming football program. Players can't officially sign with schools until the early signing day on Dec. 15. The traditional signing day is set for Feb. 2, 2022.

Let's see who the Cowboys have landed so far:

Caden Becker

Quarterback, 6-4, 225, Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha has been good to the Cowboys of late. Nebraska in general, really. Wyoming didn't recruit a quarterback in the 2021 class. That changed quickly this time around with Caden Becker. The Skutt Catholic product, who originally committed to Northern Illinois, flipped to UW back in late April. The dual-threat signal caller played in just a handful of games for Skutt in 2020 after transferring from Burke High School. He threw for 540 yards and rushed for another 541. Six touchdowns came through the air. Becker added seven more on the ground. 247sports.com lists Becker as a three-star recruit while Rivals.com gives him two stars. Becker also received interest from Iowa, Iowa State and South Dakota.

Isaac Schoenfeld

Tight end, 6-5, 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Isaac Schoenfeld became the Cowboys' first in-state recruit in mid-June. As a unior at Rock Springs High School, Schoenfeld racked up 610 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdown passes for the Tigers. Those numbers earned him a spot on the All-State team. Schoenfeld will join a growing list of young tight ends in Laramie like Parker Christensen, Treyton Welch, Jackson Marcotte, Colin O'Brien and John Michael Gyllenborg. Schoenfeld, the top-rated tight end in Wyoming, earned a two-star rating from Rivals.com and three stars from 247sports. He also received an offer from Montana State.

Koa McIntyre

Safety, 6-2, 199, Fremont, Nebraska

This safety from Nebraska turned down offers from Air Force, Army and North Dakota State, verbally committing to Wyoming in late June. Even his home-state Huskers kicked the tires. A pro-style quarterback at Archbishop Bergan in Freemont, McIntyre will transition to the safety spot in Laramie. And like Schoenfeld, will join a young group in the defensive backfield, who will be eventually tasked with replacing Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith. McIntyre received a two-star rating from Rivals and no stars from 247sports. As a QB, McIntyre threw for 2,205 yards and added 1,238 on the ground. He accounted for 31 touchdowns.

Cayden Hawkins

Linebacker, 6-2, 190, Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Wyoming signed just one player for the state of Colorado in its last class. That looks to be changing this time around. Cayden Hawkins, an outside linebacker from Valor Christian, verbally committed to the Cowboys in late June. He joins his high school teammate, Zaire Jackson, who was last year's lone commit to UW from south of the border. Rivals doesn't give Hawkins any stars and Wyoming is the only school listed that had interest in the junior. Hawkins was part of the 2020 state champion track team, taking gold in the 4x200.

Malique Singleton

Safety, 6-0, 180, Aurora, Colorado

No stars, no problem. Wyoming landed another Colorado commit already, this time it's Malique Singleton, a safety from Grandview High School. You might recognize a couple other Cowboys from that high school: Tanner and Gunner Gentry, Eddie Yarbrough and Mason Schultz. Colorado State and Wyoming are the only two schools listed as a showing interest in Singleton. He signed with the Cowboys in late June.

* We will continue to update this list as more announcements are made