Wyoming football single-game tickets on sale today

LARAMIE -- Single-game tickets to all six of the 2021 University of Wyoming home football games are on sale right now.

Tickets for games versus Montana State, Ball State, Fresno State, and New Mexico start at $39. Tickets to the Border War versus Colorado State start at $49, and tickets to the Wyoming-Hawaii game start at $29.

A maximum of eight tickets per game may be purchased at this time. If you are interested in a quantity higher than eight for any game, please contact the UW Athletics Ticket Office for assistance.

Five Home Games in the Early Afternoon

This season, five of six home game times have already been set for early afternoon kickoffs, ranging from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

2021 Wyoming Football Home Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE 2:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE 2:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* TBA #

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* 1:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* 1:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I* 1:00 p.m.

# Game time will be announced by the Mountain West at a later date.

The Convenience of a Mobile Ticketing Option

A mobile ticketing option is available for Wyoming Athletics events for the 2021 season. The move to mobile ticketing allows for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates and more flexibility for ticket holders.

Mobile tickets can be sent to ticket holders via email and may be accessed by ticket holders through the digital wallet functions on their smart phones.

Step-by-step instructions for both iPhone and Android devices may be found at: www.gowyo.com/mobiletickets

Single-Game Parking New for This Season

A new feature this year is fans may purchase single-game parking passes along with their tickets. Single-game parking passes cost $30 each and provide parking in the Brown Lot and Cowboy Lot.

Like tickets, mobile parking passes are available and can be sent to ticket holders via email and may be accessed by fans through the digital wallet functions on their smart phones. In addition, all parking passes obtained through the Cowboy Joe Club for football and men’s basketball have moved to mobile parking and print-at-home options.

How to Purchase Tickets and How to Contact the UW Athletics Ticket Office

Fans who wish to purchase tickets or who have questions regarding UW Athletic ticketing may: go online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; or call the UW Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220.

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE 2:00 p.m. TBA

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE 2:00 p.m. Stadium

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* TBA FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* 1:30 p.m. Stadium

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State* TBA FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 12 at Boise State* 7:00 p.m. FS1

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I* 1:00 p.m. TBA

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA FOX