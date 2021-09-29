Wyoming has been in this spot before … it worked out

LARAMIE -- During Craig Bohl's weekly press conference in Laramie Monday, he said it's been his experience that sometimes it takes a wild finish to complete a special season.

He would know, too.

When he was the linebackers coach at Nebraska in 1997, it took a "flea kicker" for the Huskers to knock off Missouri 45-38 in overtime.

Remember that one?

Two weeks later, Nebraska escaped Folsom Field in Boulder with a 27-24 win over Colorado. The Huskers went on to win their third National Championship in four seasons with a 42-17 victory over Tennessee inside the Orange Bowl.

Bohl's Wyoming squad already has three of those crazy endings in the first four weeks, yet the Cowboys are 4-0 for the first time since 1996.

That team also had its fair share of adversity early on before eventually finishing with a 10-2 record and advancing to the inaugural WAC Championship game.

Yeah, there were the blowouts -- 66-0 over Hawaii, 59-17 against SMU and 45-22 at San Jose State -- but there were also a few that were way too close for comfort. Look no further than a 40-38 opening-day victory over Idaho. That took six Cory Wedel field goals to hold off the Vandals inside War Memorial Stadium.

The next Saturday wasn't anymore relaxing for the Pokes.

Wyoming overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter in Ames, Iowa thanks to a three-yard rushing touchdown from Len Sexton and Josh Wallwork connecting with Marcus Harris from 12 yards out. Greg Kuhn snagged the two-point conversion to force overtime.

Wedel, once again, boomed a 41-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Cowboys a 41-38 win over Iowa State.

But wait, there's more.

More Wedel.

Two weeks later, the Cowboys' placekicker nailed a 19-yarder to lift the Cowboys to a 22-19 victory over Air Force.

Three unbelievable finishes in the first four weeks of the season.

Where have I heard that one before?

"I think when you do something that hadn't been done in 25 years, we need to acknowledge that but not have rose-colored glasses on to think that we've just arrived and we're playing really complete, great football," Bohl said. "I think there's a lot of good football out there for this football team.

"I think at times we've shown that, but we certainly didn't in the ball game against Connecticut."