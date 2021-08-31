Wyoming Health Department Reports 1,042 New COVID Cases

The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday afternoon reported 1,042 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID 19 since Friday

There were 117 new cases reported in Laramie County in the latest update.

Another 1,211 recoveries statewide from the virus were reported over the weekend from the department.

According to the latest update, there were 195 people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide, the highest total for the state this year.

48 of the hospitalizations were at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had 40 people hospitalized.

While people who are fully vaccinated against the virus can sometimes be infected, in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people who are not vaccinated are far more likely to be infected and are more likely to get a severe case of the disease if they are infected.

Wyoming has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

