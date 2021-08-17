Wyoming Health Officials Recommend Third COVID Shot For Some

Officials with the Wyoming Department Of Health are recommending that some high-risk state residents consider getting a third COVID-19 vaccination.

That's according to a Tuesday news release from the agency. The release quotes state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist as saying

“National experts are seeing that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” Harrist said. “An additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can help these people make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.”

Harrist said those who should consider an additional vaccine dose at this time include people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response."

Some national reports are saying that even people who do not have compromised immune systems may benefit from a "booster shot" about eight months after having been fully immunized.

But the Wyoming Department of Health is not urging that so far for people with healthy immune systems.

