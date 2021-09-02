Wyoming High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard: Sept. 2-4, 2021

The 2021 Wyoming High School football season officially moves into Week 1.

Several teams started last week, but there are many who will play their first "official" game this week.

The game schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2



Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #4 Pine Bluffs 30 Riverside 0

Interclass

Final Score: 2A #4 Lyman 36 3A Rawlins 6

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 2A Big Piney 26 Evanston JV 6

Friday, Sept. 3

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at #2 Sheridan, 6 p.m.

#3 Rock Springs at #1 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

#5 Cheyenne East at #4 Natrona, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

#2 Cody at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Green River at Lander, 6 p.m.

Worland at #3 Powell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Thermopolis at #5 Tongue River - canceled

#1 Wheatland at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.

Glenrock at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Wind River 1 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0 (forfeit by the Doggers)

Moorcroft at Greybull, 5 p.m.

Final Score: #1 Lusk 1 St. Stephens 0 (forfeit win for the Tigers)

#2 Southeast at #3 Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

#4 Rocky Mountain at Wright, 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A 6-Man

#5 Dubois at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Burlington, 2 p.m.

#2 Farson-Eden at Guernsey-Sunrise, 4 p.m.

#3 Encampment at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Interclass

3A Evanston at 2A #2 Mountain View, 4 p.m.

3A Buffalo at 2A Newcastle, 6 p.m.

2A #3 Torrington at 3A #4 Douglas, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

2A Cokeville at Rich County, UT, 1 p.m.

2A Upton-Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, SD, 6 p.m.

Bear Lake, ID at 3A #1 Jackson, 7 p.m.

3A #5 Star Valley at Preston, ID, 7 p.m.

Final Score: Mitchell, NE 1 at 2A Burns 0 (forfeit by the Broncs)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Class 1A-6 Man

H.E.M. at #4 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Sheridan JV at 2A #5 Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Open = Class 1A-6 Man: #1 Meeteetse.

