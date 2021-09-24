Wyoming High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard: Sept. 23-25, 2021

It's Week 4 of the Wyoming high school football season. Games are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Find all your game scores in one place, here! We'll be tracking games throughout the weekend.

These are the scheduled games, but any schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Games are listed in order by the start time.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 23

Class 2A

Final Score: #1 Lyman 42 Big Piney 24 - Eagles trailed 6-0 and then scored the next 42 points. Lyman put up 29 points in the 2nd quarter. Housekeeper with accounts for 4 TDs (2 rush, 1 pass, & 1 INT return TD). Fackrell added 2 TD runs.

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Riverside 58 Wyoming Indian 0

Final Score: #1 Shoshoni 19 #4 Wind River 0 - Truempler had a TD catch and a TD run.

Friday, Sept. 24

Class 4A

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne East 24 #1 Sheridan 21 - Broncs missed game-tieing FG in the last seconds.

Final Score: #2 Rock Springs 17 #5 Natrona 14

Final Score: Cheyenne Central 38 Cheyenne South 0

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 34 Laramie 24

Final Score: Thunder Basin 61 Campbell County 15

Class 3A

Final Score: #3 Jackson 28 #4 Star Valley 22 - Broncs took the lead with 59.9 sec left in the game, with a 30-yard TD pass on a 4th down conversion; scored 28 unanswered points.

Final Score: Evanston 27 Green River 7 - Red Devil's Moore with a 35-yard TD run.

Final Score: Buffalo 38 Rawlins 6

Final Score: Worland 24 Lander 17

Final Score: #1 Cody 38 #2 Powell 14

Final Score: #5 Douglas 49 Riverton 0 - the Wolverines ran two plays with two turnovers to open the game; Bearcats had a pick-six to start the running clock in the 4th quarter.

Class 2A

Final Score: Big Horn 30 Burns 8 - Ram's Butler got a pick-six in the 3rd quarter.

Final Score: #5 Cokeville 36 Pinedale 0

Final Score: #3 Torrington 24 #5 Upton-Sundance 14

Final Score: Newcastle 20 Tongue River 17 - in OT; Tounge River kicked a FG to take the lead, then Newcastle scored a TD to win it.

Final Score: #2 Wheatland 41 Glenrock 6

Final Score: #4 Lovell 51 Thermopolis 15 - Bobcats did not score in the 2nd half.

Final Score: Kemmerer 21 Mountain View 20

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #2 Pine Bluffs 52 Southeast 19

Final Score: #3 Lusk 46 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 36

Final Score: #5 Rocky Mountain 35 Greybull 20

Final Score: Wright 21 Moorcroft 6

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #1 Meeteetse 74 Burlington 68

Saturday, Sept. 25

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: Saratoga 1 St. Stephens 0 - Eagles forfeit

Class 1A-6 Man

Guernsey-Sunrise at H.E.M., noon

Kaycee at Hulett, 1 p.m.

#5 Dubois at #2 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Kelly Walsh Soph at Midwest, 10 a.m.

Open Date = #3 Encampment & #4 Farson-Eden (6-Man)