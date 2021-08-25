Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Aug. 27-28, 2021

The girls’ high school swimming & diving season starts over this final weekend of August 2021.

A year ago, there were restrictions on the number of teams and participants at meets. As of now, that’s not the case. It’s a full green light for the ladies.

Three locations will be hosting a meet over the two competition days. The schedule is subject to change.

Friday, Aug. 27:

LANDER RELAYS – Kemmerer, Lander, Newcastle, Riverton, Sublette County, Worland

LARAMIE RELAYS – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

RAWLINS PRE-INVITE – Evanston, Lyman, Rawlins, Rock Springs

Saturday, Aug. 28:

BRUCE GRESLY PENTATHLON IN LANDER – Buffalo, Cody, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Newcastle, Powell, Riverton, Sublette County, Worland

LARAMIE PENTATHLON – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

RAWLINS PENTATHLON – Douglas, Evanston, Lyman, Rawlins, Rock Springs

