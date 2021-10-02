The regular season for Wyoming high school girls’ swimming & diving teams is starting to wind down.

Including this week, Week 6, there are only three weeks remaining. After that, it’s the conference meets, last chance qualifiers, and then the state championships.

Besides dual competition and some three-team meets, the big invites are in Douglas and Pinedale.

The schedule is subject to change.

Tuesday, Sept. 28:

Final: Kelly Walsh 156 Natrona County 26 – Fish Bowl Dual

Thursday, Sept. 30:

Final: Douglas 94 Cheyenne East 78 – dual

Final: Kemmerer 99 Lyman 94 – dual

Friday, Oct. 1:

BUFFALO TRIANGULAR – Buffalo, Douglas, Newcastle

Final Scores: Douglas 76 Newcastle 16; Douglas 54 Buffalo 40; Buffalo 69 Newcastle 20

CHEYENNE CENTRAL TRIANGULAR – Cheyenne Central, Evanston, Green River

Final Scores: Green River 123 Evanston 49; Central 98 Green River 76; Central 113 Evanston 50

LANDER TRIANGULAR – Cody, Lander, Worland

Final Scores: Lander 112 Worland 63; Cody 111 Worland 71; Lander 99 Cody 86

Final: Laramie 104 Rawlins 55 – dual

SHERIDAN TRIANGULAR – Campbell County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Final Scores: Sheridan 110 Thunder Basin 53; Campbell County 125 Thunder Basin 53; Campbell County 99 Sheridan 79

Saturday, Oct. 2:

DOUGLAS INVITE – Buffalo, Cheyenne East, Douglas, Newcastle, Powell, Rawlins

Team Scores: Powell 411, Douglas 259, Cheyenne East 193, Buffalo 189, Rawlins 169, Newcastle 21

LARAMIE TRIPLE DUALS – Cheyenne Central, Evanston, Green River, Laramie

Final Scores: Laramie 126 Green River 59; Laramie 147 Evanston 32; Laramie 97 Cheyenne Central 89; Green River 127 Evanston 47; Cheyenne Central 129 Green River 54; Cheyenne Central 150 Evanston 27

KELLY WALSH QUAD – Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Final Scores: Sheridan 120 Thunder Basin 55; Thunder Basin 100 Natrona County 55; Sheridan 137 Natrona County 33; Kelly Walsh 132 Thunder Basin 49; Kelly Walsh 93 Sheridan 90; Kelly Walsh 152 Natrona County 25; Campbell County 103 Thunder Basin 49; Campbell County 106 Sheridan 76; Campbell County 140 Natrona County 37; Campbell County 103 Kelly Walsh 77

PINEDALE INVITATIONAL – Cody, Jackson, Lander, Lyman, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sublette County, Worland

Team Scores: Lander 257, Jackson 232, Rock Springs 203, Cody 187, Worland 135, Sublette County 128, Lyman 119, Riverton 64