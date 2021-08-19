Wyoming High School Golf Scoreboard: Aug. 16-21, 2021

The second week of the fall prep golf season features six events across the state.

Those golf invites are spread throughout the week. Most of this week’s events are two-day tournaments.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 of the golf season. Schedules are subject to change. The golf scoreboard is brought to you by Fat Boys Tire & Auto.

Monday, Aug. 16:

Star Valley Invitational – at Valley View Golf Course – Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley

Tuesday, Aug. 17:

Star Valley Invitational – at Valley View Golf Course – Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley

Green River's Isabell Salas and Evanston's Sam Dolezal were the medalists. Salas posted a six-shot win, while Dolezal won by five strokes. The Evanston girls and Jackson boys won the team titles.

Upton Invitational – at Cedar Pines G.C. – Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton, Wright

Upton's Brooklyn Materi (83) won by one shot over Sundance's Sheridan Schubarth (84). Upton's Bridger Bruce and Logan Timberman tied for medalist honors in the boys' division with matching 83's.

Wednesday, Aug. 18:

Sheridan Invite – at Kendrick G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Thursday, Aug. 19:

Rawlins Invitational – at Rochelle Ranch G.C. – Kelly Walsh JV, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Sheridan Invite – at Kendrick G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Haily Kalus from Kelly Walsh won by four shots for medalist honors individually, but it was Sheridan on its home course taking the team crown by 23 strokes.

Sheridan's Sean Sanders captured the tournament title on his home course by two shots over his teammate. It helped the Broncs win the team crown by 28 shots.

Worland Invite – at Green Hills G.C. – Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Thermopolis, Worland

Friday, Aug. 20:

Lusk Invite – at Lusk Municipal G.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright

Rawlins Invitational – at Rochelle Ranch G.C. – Kelly Walsh JV, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Worland Invite – at Green Hills G.C. – Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Thermopolis, Worland

Saturday, Aug. 21:

Lusk Invite – at Lusk Municipal G.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright