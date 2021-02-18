Wyoming Is Once Again Among the Safest States During COVID-19

During the final quarter of 2020, Wyoming saw the highest rates in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. A new study now states that Wyoming is ranked 5th overall for the Safest States for COVID-19.

The latest study published today (February 18th, 2021), from personal finance website, WalletHub, shows the rankings of all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics (shown below with Wyoming's individual ranking for each):

Vaccination Rate - 10th

Positive Testing Rate - 8th

Hospitalization Rate - 6th

Death Rate - 16th

Transmission Rate - 7th

*These rankings are based off data available as of 12:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.*

Late last month (January 27th, 2021), a separate study also conducted by WalletHub revealed that Wyoming was among the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

The only states that ranked higher than the Cowboy State for being the safest during the pandemic were, Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and North Dakota respectively. It's obvious after a cursory glance that all states in ranked in the top have low populations. Not one has population over 1.5 million, with North Dakota and Wyoming not having a million.

This is definitely one time to be really glad we lively in a state with such wide open spaces... and a lack of people.

