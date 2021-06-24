Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 21-27, 2021

As we start to wind down the month of June, American Legion baseball teams in Wyoming continue their busy schedule.

Week 12 features four in-state tournaments. There’s the Border War tournament in Cheyenne hosted by the Post 6 Hawks, the Cody Lions Club Wood Bat tournament in Cody, the Hladky Memorial in Gillette, and the Knights Invite Wood Bat tournament in Green River.

Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Jackson, and Sheridan are heading to out-of-state tournaments in Billings (MT), Bozeman (MT), Missoula (MT), and Omaha (NE).

There are five conference doubleheaders and four of them on Tuesday.

Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 21:

Final Score: Riverton 16 Rawlins 0 - Raiders scored 10 runs in first 2 inns; Gantenbein with 4 hits & 2 RBIs and Hutchison added 4 hits with 2 doubles and a triple.

Final Score: Riverton 17 Rawlins 4 - Raiders roll to the sweep with 11 runs in the first 2 inns; DeVries with 4 hits (2-2B) & 2 RBI's; Dale & Hauck hit HRs.

Final Score: Sheridan 7 Casper Oilers 4 - 5-run 6th caps comeback win by Troopers; Greer with a 3-run 2B in the 6th.

Final Score: Casper Oilers 8 Sheridan 5 (11 inns.) - 3 runs in the 11th earns Casper the split. Wagner had 3 hits and 5 RBI's for the Oilers. Wagner's three-run home run came in the 11th.

Final Score: Cody 16 World Baseball Team One 6 - Cubs score 11 runs in the 1st. Jackson Schroeder had 3 hits (HR) & 6 RBI's.

Final Score: Cody 12 World Baseball Team Two 5 - Cubs pull away with a 7-run 5th innings. J. Schroeder with 2 hits & 3 RBI's.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22:

Final Score: Powell 8 Billings (MT) Halos 3 - Ostermiller with 4 hits, including 2 HRs and 5 RBI's for the Pioneers.

Final Score: Powell 9 Billings (MT) Halos 4 - Payne & Johnson had 2 hits and 2 RBI's apiece as Powell gets the sweep.

Final Score: Green River 15 Buffalo 0 (conference game) - Peterson throws a 2-hit shutout. Richardson had 4 hits, including 2 home runs & 7 RBI's.

Final Score: Green River 12 Buffalo 2 (conference game) - An 8-run 1st propels the Knights to the sweep. Richardson hits 2 more home runs & drives in 3.

Final Score: Cody 15 Lovell 5 (conference game) - Cubs score 12 runs in the 5th for the victory. Thomasson had 2 hits & 4 RBI's for Cody.

Final Score: Cody 10 Lovell 2 (conference game) - J. Schroeder had 2 hits & 5 RBI's, which included a Grand Slam. Blatt also homers for Cody.

Final Score: Sheridan 4 Gillette 3 (conference game) - Troopers win it on the Dubberly walk-off RBI-2B in the 7th inning. Greer had a hit & 3 RBI's for Sheridan.

Final Score: Sheridan 13 Gillette 3 (conference game) - Troopers sweep the league games with 9 runs in the last 2 frames. Kilpatrick & Greer had 3 hits & 3 RBI's apiece.

Final Score: Wheatland 13 Torrington 7 (conference game) - Lobos jump out to a 9-1 lead and hold on for the win. Hernandez, Pollock, and Whitlock had 3 hits apiece.

Final Score: Wheatland 14 Torrington 5 (conference game) - a pair of 6-runs frames in the 5th and 7th aid the Lobos league sweep. Hageman and Adam Suko had 2 hits and 3 RBI's each.

Final Score: Laramie 14 Loveland, CO 8 - 6 runs in the 5th and 6th help the Rangers to the win. Dodd had three hits (2B) and 4 RBI's.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23:

Final Score: Riverton 5 Douglas 4 (conference game) - DeVries had the game-winning, walk-off RBI 1B with 2-on and 2-out in the seventh. He finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs. The Cats scored four in the 6th to tie it.

Final Score: Riverton 6 Douglas 5 (conference game) - DeVries with 2 hits & 3 RBIs in the sweep for Riverton. The Cats nearly rallied from a 5-0 deficit.

Final Score: Sheridan 16 Spearfish, SD 1 - Troopers win with only 5 hits but had 11 walks and 3 hit batters.

Final Score: Sheridan 16 Spearfish, SD 0 - 13-run 2nd inning propels the Troopers to the victory. Nelson with 3 hits & 2 RBIs to lead a 14-hit attack for Sheridan. They also took advantage of 8 Spartan errors.

Final Score: World Baseball Team 6 Powell 5 - all unearned runs for the Colts.

Final Score: Powell 10 World Baseball Team 5 - Ostermiller and Sessions with 3 hits apiece for the Pioneers.

Out-of-State Tournaments

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 10 Las Vegas (NV) Aces 3 (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE) - Sixers score 8 runs over the final 3 innings to pull away for the win. Costopolous had 3 hits, including a triple and a home run, & 5 RBIs.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24:

Border War Tournament in Cheyenne

Final Score: Loveland (CO) Aces 3 Cheyenne Hawks 2 - an error leads to the winning run for the Aces.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 12 Garretsons (Greeley, CO) 6 - Coates & Williams with 2 hits & 2 RBIs each. A 9-run 4th inning put the Hawks in control.

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament in Cody

World Baseball Team One at Cody, 5 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

World Baseball Team Two at Cody, 7:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Excelsior, MN 1 at Gillette - KIML Listen Live

Jamestown, ND at Gillette, 8:30 p.m. - KIML Listen Live

Out-of-State Tournaments

Casper Oilers vs. Blackfoot, ID, 4:30 p.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Final Score: Las Vegas (NV) Aces 1 Cheyenne Post Six 0 (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE) - A Sacrifice fly in the 5th was the difference. Feezer had 12 strikeouts for the Sixers in defeat.

Final Score: Creighton Prep (NE) 4 Cheyenne Post Six 3 (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE) - Bluejays score 4 times in their last 2 at-bats to rally for the win. An infield single won the game.

Final Score: Spokane (WA) Expos 4 Evanston Outlaws 1 (at Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tour. in Missoula, MT) - a 3-run 3rd propels the Expos past Evanston, who was held to 3 hits.

Final Score: Yakima (WA) Pepsi PAC 9 Evanston 1 (at Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tour. in Missoula, MT) - Outlaws held to 2 hits in the game

Jackson vs. Coeur D’Alene, ID (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Final Score: Sheridan 14 Parker (CO) Lightning, 3 (at Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tour. in Billings, MT) - Troopers score 9 runs in the first two innings and close it out in the fifth.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25:

Douglas at Torrington, 5 & 7 p.m.

Laramie at Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE), 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Border War Tournament in Cheyenne

Longmont (CO) Green Machine at Cheyenne Hawks, 10 a.m.

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament in Cody

World Baseball Team One at Cody, 5 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Miles City, MT at Cody, 7:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Williston, ND at Gillette, 8:30 p.m. - KIML Listen Live

Knights Invite in Green River

Steamboat Springs, CO at Green River, 10 a.m.

Lovell vs. Riverton, 12:30 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live

Powell vs. Rawlins, 3 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live

Rock Springs at Green River, 8 p.m.

Out-of-State Tournaments

Casper Oilers vs. Idaho Falls (ID) Tigers, 11:30 a.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. TBD (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE)

Evanston vs. Centralia Legion (WA), 4:30 p.m. (at Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tour. in Missoula, MT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Jackson vs. Fairfield (CA) Expos, 11:30 a.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Jackson vs. Helena (MT) Senators, 2 p.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Sheridan vs. Beaverton, OR, 5 p.m. (at Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tour. in Billings, MT)

Sheridan at Billings (MT) Scarlets, 7:30 p.m. (at Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tour. in Billings, MT)

SATURDAY, JUNE 26:

Laramie at Torrington, 1 & 3 p.m.

Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) at Casper Drillers, 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Border War Tournament in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament in Cody

World Baseball Team Two at Cody SS, 5:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Spokane, WA at Gillette, 8:30 p.m. - KIML Listen Live

Knights Invite in Green River

Powell vs. Riverton, 10 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live or - KTAK Listen Live

Rock Springs vs. Lovell, 12:30 p.m.

Rawlins vs. Steamboat Springs, CO, 3 p.m.

Powell vs. Bridger Valley, 5:30 p.m. - KPOW Listen Live

Lovell at Green River, 8 p.m.

Out-of-State Tournaments

Casper Oilers vs. Fairfield (CA) Expos, 11:30 a.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Casper Oilers at Bozeman, MT, 7 p.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. TBD (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE)

Evanston vs. Centennial (ID) Cannons, 4:30 p.m. (at Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tour. in Missoula, MT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Jackson vs. East Side Baseball Club (WA), 7 p.m. (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Sheridan vs. TBD (at Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tour. in Billings, MT)

SUNDAY, JUNE 27:

406 Flyers (Laurel, MT) at Casper Drillers, noon & 2 p.m.

Gering, NE at Laramie, 2 & 4 p.m. - KOWB Listen Live

Border War Tournament in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD

Cody Lions Club Wood Bat Tournament in Cody

World Baseball Team One at Cody, 3:30 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette

Gillette vs. TBD - KIML Listen Live

Knights Invite in Green River

Powell vs. Rock Springs, 8 a.m. - KPOW Listen Live

Lovell vs. Steamboat Springs, CO, 10 a.m.

Riverton vs. Steamboat Springs, CO, 12:30 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live

Riverton vs. Rawlins, 3 p.m. - KTAK Listen Live

Rawlins vs. Green River B, 5:30 p.m.

Out-of-State Tournaments

Casper Oilers vs. TBD (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. TBD (at CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, NE)

Evanston vs. TBD (at Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tour. in Missoula, MT) - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Jackson vs. TBD (at Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman, MT)

Sheridan vs. TBD (at Billings Goldsmith Gallery Tour. in Billings, MT)