Well hello Friday, we see you there. It feels like we're on a roll now with this being the fourth week now of Fridays On The Plaza. Last week we had the combo of the Wyoming Brewers Festival, so it was absolutely bananas on the plaza last week. Let's keep that energy going into tomorrow. We've got two awesome bands playing that will keep us entertained, along with some great food trucks, and, oh yeah, the beer tent(which benefits the Depot, so cheers to that).

Are you ready for a great soulful band to take stage downtown tomorrow night? The Broadcast describes themselves as an Americana/Soul band from Ashville North Carolina(they have great beer there).

I love that sound! They have a really earthy feel to them. Their lead vocalist has such a great voice! I can't wait to hear them live, they seem to have all the makings of an awesome band that will feed off the crowd we'll have downtown.

I am very excited for this band. It's a homecoming of sorts with Taylor Scott being a hometown guy. They're described as a roots rock based band, and I think his hometown energy will set the stage for a great show. This is also their first show on their tour. I peeped their tour dates and they're playing one of my favorite spots in Nashville at The Acme Feed and Seed(get their ribs and greens).

Love their style. Is it just me, or does he have a less twangy Chris Stapleton sound? Not his music, obviously, but he has a great voice and I just hear hints of Stapleton. I feel like I'm describing this like someone swishing wine in their glass and describing the flavor.

If you want to look ahead, you can find the full lineup for every week of Fridays On The plaza here.