Wyoming’s High Altitude Effects Cooking And Coffee

If you're a born and bred Wyomingite, you may not notice any issues when boiling Spaghetti, cooking eggs, baking biscuits or even brewing your morning coffee because of the higher elevation. If you're a flatlander, you're probably shocked that elevation affects cooking.

Shoot, even if you've lived in Cheyenne at 6,063 ft, Casper at 5150 ft or Kaycee at 4,649 ft and head into the Big Horn Mountains (average from 8,000-13,000 Ft) you'll see a difference. If you're heading to higher elevations on a road trip, camping trip or overnight hiking trip and you're plan on cooking and making coffee, you'll want to be prepared.

As you go up in altitude, water boils at different temperatures. At sea level, water boils at 212 F but only gets to 203 F at 5,000 ft and 198 F at 7,500 ft. If you are the type of cook that has everything down to an exact time (pasta at sea level takes about 7 minutes, BUT 9 or 10 minutes at 3,000 ft.), make sure you make the adjustments or your cooking experience will not be a pretty one. Another tip, you'll want to make sure the lid on your pot is tight and secure, because at higher elevations the water will evaporate much quicker.

How about cooking your eggs for breakfast? Yep, altitude affects eggs too. The popular breakfast food will take a little longer than normal to cook as you get higher up because eggs have a natural high amount of water in them. To keep from burning your eggs, taking more time and less heat is the perfect formula. When you're baking your biscuits, know that the leavening agents (yeast, baking powder and baking soda) have more rising power and faster evaporation you'll want to adjust your recipes.

Not something you thought about while preparing for your trip, right? Good luck, have fun and make the correct adjustments so your trip budget isn't ruined because of buying more supplies and food. There's a great amount of information about cooking at high elevations at www.thespruceeats.com.