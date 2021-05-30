Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: May 25 – 31, 2021

This is officially the eighth week of the 2021 Legion baseball season in the Cowboy State.

With spring sports at the high school level now finished, the "boys of summer" will take center stage over the next couple of months.

The last two teams to make their season debut, Rawlins and Riverton, will do so this weekend. With the holiday weekend, WyoPreps is also extending our scoreboard an extra day to include games next Monday.

Gillette is hosting the big in-state tournament with Casper, Jackson, Sheridan, and a couple of out-of-state teams in the field. Other teams are headed to tournaments out of state.

Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 25:

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 11 Laramie 0 (conference game) - Feezer dominates with 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched, allows only 3 hits; a 5-run 4th & a 4-run 6th were the big frames for Cheyenne.

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 8 Laramie 6 (conference game) - Sixers score 5 runs in the last 2 innings to rally for the victory; Costopolous with 3 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Douglas 6 WESTCO Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 2 - a 4-run 3rd helps the Cats to their 1st win of the season; Spence allows 1 run on 2 hits over 6 innings with 6 K's.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:

Final Score: Douglas 14 Torrington 4 - Spence & Boysen with 2 hits & 2 RBI's apiece; Cats scored 10 runs in the 6th to close it out.

Final Score: Torrington 11 Douglas 1 - a 7-run 2nd propels the Tigers to gain the split.

Final Score: Wheatland 6 Laramie 2 - Lobos win their home debut; a 4-run 1st was enough to hold off the Rangers

Final Score: Evanston 14 Rock Springs 13 - Allred's RBI-2B in the 5th proved to be the game-winner; Allred had 4 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBI's, while Mitchell had 3 hits (HR) & 3 RBI's for the Outlaws. Johnson had 3 hits (2B) & an RBI, while Debernardi added 2 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBI's for the Stallions.

THURSDAY, MAY 27:

Final Score: Rock Springs 8 Green River 4 - Stallions jump out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings and hold on for the win. Ross tossed a complete game and allowed 4 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks & 5 strikeouts. He also had 2 hits and scored 3 runs for Rock Springs.

FRIDAY, MAY 28:

Final Score: Torrington 16 Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 4

‘Riders Spring Classic’ Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Gilette 8 Sheridan 0

Out-of-State Tournaments

Final Score: Evanston 12 RA Academy 2022 Black (UT) 7 (at RMSB Memorial Tour. in Orem, UT)

Final Score: Laramie Rangers 13 Sidney, NE 1 (at PVC Tour. in Gering, NE)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 1 Kearney, NE 0 (at Hastings Tour. in Neb)

Final Score: Evanston 8 Utah All-Stars 4 (at RMSB Memorial Tour. in Orem, UT)

Final Score: Laramie Rangers 8 Bridgeport 0 (at PVC Tour. in Gering, NE)

SATURDAY, MAY 29:

Final Score: Riverton 15 Billings (MT) Halos 3

Final Score: Riverton 11 Billings (MT) Halos 1

Final Score: Lovell 12 Miles City, MT 1

Final Score: Lovell 12 Miles City, MT 5

Final Score: Powell 4 Billings (MT) Cardinals 0

Final Score: Billings (MT) Cardinals 11 Powell 3

Final Score: Green River 13 Rawlins 1 (conference game)

Final Score: Green River 22 Rawlins 2 (conference game)

‘Riders Spring Classic’ Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Bozeman, MT 8 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: Sheridan 3 Bozeman, MT 2

Final Score: Sheridan 11 Jackson 0

Final Score: Jackson 6 Laurel, MT 3

Final Score: Gillette 15 Laurel, MT 0

Out-of-State Tournaments

Final Score: Casper Drillers 4 Chadron, NE 0 (at PVC Tournament in Gering, NE)

Final Score: WESTCO Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 3 Cheyenne Hawks 1 (Allo Communications Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 6 Seward, NE 1 (at Hastings Tour. in NE)

Final Score: Blue Chip North (UT) 14 Evanston 2 (at RMSB Memorial Tour. in Orem, UT)

Final Score: North Platte, NE 9 Casper Drillers 1 (at PVC Tour. in Gering, NE)

Final Score: Wheatland 12 Cheyenne Hawks 9 (at Allo Comm. Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 5 Grand Island, NE 1 (at Hasting Tour in NE)

Final Score: Blue Chip West (UT) 8 Evanston 2 (at RMSB Memorial Tour. in Orem, UT)

Final Score: WESTCO Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 9 Wheatland 2 (at Allo Comm. Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

SUNDAY, MAY 30:

Final Score: Powell 6 Billings (MT) Halos 2

Final Score: Douglas 16 Rawlins 3

Final Score: Douglas 23 Rawlins 3

Final Score: Green River 10 Buffalo 1 (conference game)

Final Score: Green River 17 Buffalo 2 (conference game)

Final Score: Miles City, MT 19 Lovell 13

Final Score: Miles City, MT 16 Lovell 6

‘Riders Spring Classic’ Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Casper Oilers 15 Jackson 0

Final Score: Casper Oilers 5 Laurel, MT 0

Final Score: Gillette 9 Jackson 1

Final Score: Gillette 6 Bozeman, MT 4

Out-of-State Tournaments

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 4 Hasting, NE 0 (at Hastings Tour. in Neb.)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 17 WESTCO Zephyrs 14 (Allo Comm. Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 4 Wheatland 3 (Allo Comm. Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

Final Score: Laramie Rangers 2 Alliance, NE 1 (at PVC Tour. in Gering, NE)

Final Score: WESTCO Zephyrs 5 Wheatland 3 (Allo Comm. Tour. in Scottsbluff, NE)

Final Score: Gering, NE 11 Casper Drillers 8 (PVC Tour.)

Final Score: North Platte, NE 8 Laramie 0 (at PVC Tour. in Gering, NE) - Championship game

MONDAY, MAY 31:

‘Riders Spring Classic’ Tournament in Gillette

Final Score: Bozeman, MT 11 Jackson 2

Final Score: Sheridan 12 Laurel, MT 1

Final Score: Casper Oilers 8 Sheridan 3

Final Score: Gillette 13 Casper Oilers 3