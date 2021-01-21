Wyoming Mountains Could See 12-20 Inches of Snow by Sunday

Travel along Interstate 80 in Wyoming could be "very difficult to impossible" over the next few days, as another wave of winter weather is expected to drop as much as 20 inches of snow in the mountains.

A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountains.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 102 PM MST Thu Jan 21 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR SNOWY AND SIERRA MADRE RANGES FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... WYZ112-114-221200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0001.210123T0000Z-210124T1200Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 102 PM MST Thu Jan 21 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches possible above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges in south central Wyoming to include Centennial and Albany. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Hikers...snow mobilers and outdoor recreationists stand a chance of becoming disoriented or lost in very low visibility this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Winter Storms Watches go in effect 5 PM Friday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountain Ranges where 12-20 inches of snowfall are possible. 2-4 inches are possible at lower elevations and in surrounding areas of SE Wyoming. These headlines will expand as the event draws closer. Travel conditions could become hazardous, with snow-covered, slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities, making travel difficult at times. For the latest forecasts and headlines, be sure to check out weather.gov/cys

Enter your number to get our free mobile app