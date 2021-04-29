Wyoming Ranked Among the ‘Safest States During COVID-19′

Good news, Cowboy State residents. According to a recent study, Wyoming is one of the safest states during COVID-19.

In a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 18th overall in comparison to the other fifty states and the District. of Columbia.

WalletHub stated that:

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.

In addition to our overall ranking, Wyoming was rated 5th for "Lowest Hospitalization Rate" and 4th for the "Lowest Death Rate".

It's not all good news however. Wyoming was ranked 48th for the "Lowest Vaccination Rate".

With the sole exception of Utah, Wyoming ranked better overall than our neighbors in the surrounding states. Still, it does leave you to wonder how much higher we'd be ranked "if" our vaccination rate was higher. Regardless, it is good to know that in comparison to the majority of the country, we are safer than almost 65% of other states.