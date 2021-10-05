Wyoming Relay to include captioning on UW video boards

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is partnering with Wyoming Relay to provide captioning services during UW Athletics’ events this year in order to enhance the game-day experience for fans with hearing loss.

Captioning will be included on video board content during UW Athletics’ events throughout the year.

New this season, open captions will appear on pre-recorded in-venue videos, as well as pre-recorded public address announcements during games in War Memorial Stadium and in the Arena-Auditorium.

Both Wyoming Relay and UW Athletics saw captioning as a needed benefit to increase accessibility to the Wyoming fan base and made the decision to partner on the new service.

On its official website it states that: “The Wyoming Relay/Deaf Services Program is proudly offered by the Wyoming Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, an agency of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. The Wyoming Relay/Deaf Services Program provides numerous services to individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind, or speech disabled, and to individuals, businesses, or agencies that work with or assist these individuals.”

In making the announcement, University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said, “With the help of Wyoming Relay, Wyoming Athletics is able to provide additional captioning services to enhance the fan experience in our facilities. This is a great partnership for the present and the future of Wyoming Athletics.”

Lori Cielinski, TRS Administrator with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, stated, “Wyoming Relay is excited to partner with Wyoming Athletics to provide captioning on the video board. Now all Wyoming fans, including those with hearing loss, will be able to read captions of announcements and videos. Go Pokes!”

Chameen Stratton, Wyoming Relay Outreach & Program Manager, said, “As the relay provider in the state of Wyoming, ensuring communication access is an overreaching goal for us. Sponsoring Open Captions during all Poke games this season fits right into our vision to ensure an accessible environment for those with hearing loss, so that everyone can enjoy the game, including the announcements!”

