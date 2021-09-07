Wyoming Reports 21 More Deaths as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 879.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Albany County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Carbon County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in August. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in August. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in August. She was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. He was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County woman died in August. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 64,550 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 7.24 percent (4,673) of which have been reported in the past 14 days.

Currently, there are 230 hospitalized COVID patients in Wyoming, 52 of whom are hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and 45 of whom are hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

As of Tuesday, 35.91 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in the country.

