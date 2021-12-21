The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 24 more coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest weekly total since Sept. 7, 2021.

The latest deaths include six people from Park County and four from Laramie County. Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, and Platte counties each had two recent deaths. Fremont, Natrona, Sheridan, and Sweetwater counties each added one.

Recently Confirmed COVID-19 Related Deaths

12/21/21

An adult Albany County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Albany County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in December. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in December. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in December. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County woman died in October. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 90,170 lab-confirmed cases, 23,736 probable cases, and 1,526 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 602 unvaccinated deaths and 124 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Monday, 43.03% of Wyoming's population -- 6.5% of children (5-11), 30.0% of adolescents (12-17), 52.1% of adults (18+), and 73.3% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

