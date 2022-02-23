Wyoming Reports 29 More COVID-19 Deaths, 10 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 29 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,718.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Albany County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County woman died in February. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in February. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in February. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in February. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in February. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in February. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died in February. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in February. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in February. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Teton County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in February. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County woman died in February. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.58% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 51.69% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 273 and 261, respectively, while Niobrara County (the least populous county in the state) has seen only nine.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 735 unvaccinated deaths and 155 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Tuesday, 45.1% of Wyoming's population -- 12.2% of children (5-11), 32.3% of adolescents (12-17), 53.9% of adults (18+), and 74.3% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

