Wyoming Reports 39 More COVID Deaths as Hospitalizations Climb

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 39 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,041.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County man died in October. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Big Horn County man died in October. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An additional older adult Big Horn County man died in October. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County man died in September. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Yet another older adult Big Horn County man died in September. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Crook County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Lincoln County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

On Monday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 223 patients with COVID-19, up from a recent low of 170 on Sept. 18.

The state's highest hospitalized population was 247 on Nov. 30, 2020.

As of Monday, a total of 223,997 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated, or 38.7 percent of the state's population, well below the national rate of 56.5 percent.