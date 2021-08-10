Wyoming Reports 7 More COVID-19 Deaths; 33.9% Fully Vaccinated

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 793.

The department says a man and two older adults (65+) from Laramie County and a man and older man from Natrona County, all of whom were hospitalized, died in July.

The newly confirmed deaths also involved a man from Park County and an older woman from Sheridan County.

The agency says three of the seven had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 55,987 lab-confirmed cases and 11,339 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 54,126 lab-confirmed cases and 10,744 probable cases have recovered.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, 33.9 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, a rate that is among the lowest in the nation.

