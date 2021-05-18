Wyoming Reports Another COVID-19 Death as Cases Top 50K
Another Wyomingite has died due to COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The agency says an older Sweetwater County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 713 coronavirus-related deaths, 50,028 lab-confirmed cases and 9,291 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
