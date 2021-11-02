Wyoming Reports Highest Weekly COVID-19 Death Toll to Date

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 69 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,243.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Albany County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Big Horn County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and had had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in October. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Converse County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died within the last week. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Goshen County man died in October. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized both within Wyoming and in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An additional older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sublette County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sublette County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in August. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 83,093 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 80,306 of which have recovered and 1,809 of which are active.

On Monday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 182 patients with COVID-19, down from an all-time high of 249 on Oct. 21.

As of Monday, 39.94 percent of the state's population had been fully vaccinated, well below the national rate.

