The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 56 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,136.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Campbell County woman died last month. She was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County man died last week. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Campbell County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Goshen County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Johnson County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Park County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Park County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized but was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County woman died last week. She was hospitalized but was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Park County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sublette County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sublette County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Teton County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Weston County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

health.wyo.gov

On Monday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 219 patients with COVID-19, up from a recent low of 170 on Sept. 18. The state's highest hospitalized population this year was 233 on Sept. 8.

Of the 331 deaths and 959 hospitalizations that have occurred since May 1, 2021, 11 deaths and 27 hospitalizations have been breakthroughs -- infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated.

health.wyo.gov

As of Monday, a total of 226,584 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated, or 39.15 percent of the state's population, well below the national rate of 57 percent.

READ MORE: