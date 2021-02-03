Wyoming Shrine Bowl Rosters Revealed for the 2021 Game

Rosters for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football have been released for this summer’s game on June 12, 2021, in Casper.

South Team head coach Brent Walk and his coaching staff choose the following players listed in alphabetical order by their school:

Kaden Raza – Big Piney

Andrew Johnson – Cheyenne Central

Carter Lobatos – Cheyenne Central

Jimmy Koenig – Cheyenne Central

Joey Kostelecky – Cheyenne Central

Graedyn Buell – Cheyenne East

Jackson Hesford – Cheyenne East

Jake Rayl – Cheyenne East

Julian Vigil – Cheyenne East

Dakota Heckman – Cheyenne East

Nate Barnes – Cokeville

Kody Micke – Douglas

Gabe Borman – Douglas

Jagger Mitchell – Evanston

Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden

Seth White -- Green River

Mathew Maiava – Laramie

Micah Maiava – Laramie

Michael Maiava – Laramie

Hansen Bradshaw – Lyman

Preston Brewer – Lyman

Joseph Turner – Lyman

Hunter Meeks – Mountain View

Ashton Schofield – Mountain View

Drake Lamp – Niobrara County

Colby White – Pinedale

AJ Kelly – Rock Springs

Collin Madsen – Rock Springs

Noah Rimmer – Saratoga

Harrison Hall – Southeast

Brant Nelson – Star Valley

Gabe Nield – Star Valley

JaAren Smith – Star Valley

Dylan Dreiling – Torrington

Cody Pierce – Torrington

Adam Suko – Wheatland

North Team head coach Matt McFadden and his staff select these players:

Winfield Loomis –Big Horn

Hyrum Hatch – Buffalo

Kaden Race – Campbell County

Cody Phillips – Cody

Caleb Pryor – Cody

Keaton Stone – Cody

Nic Talich – Cody

Sam Lopeman – Jackson

Dom Jahr – Kelly Walsh

Reno Watson – Kelly Walsh

Eli Mazurie – Lander

Jack Sweeney – Lander

CJ Lindsay – Lovell

Hadley Abarr – Meeteetse

Braxton Bundy – Natrona

Brady Dutcher – Natrona

Jace George – Natrona

Riley Bennett – Powell

Jesse Trotter – Powell

Kadden Trotter – Powell

Damon DeVries – Riverton

Tyler Banks – Rocky Mountain

Quinton Mangus – Sheridan

Kyle Meinecke – Sheridan

Justin Vela – Sheridan

Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni

Logan Cole – Thermopolis

Remington Ferree – Thermopolis

River Brisko – Thunder Basin

Michael Coleman – Thunder Basin

Scott O’Dell – Thunder Basin

Jaxon Pikula – Thunder Basin

Dyse Shepherd – Thunder Basin

Wyatt Gillespie – Upton-Sundance

Brad Krueger – Upton-Sundance

Rudy Stanford – Worland

Also announced are the student trainers and student managers. The student trainer for the South Team is Kristy Givens from Cheyenne East. The student manager for the South Team is Brooklyn Lowe from Cheyenne East. As for the North Team, their student trainer is Sarah Manor of Sheridan, while Oakly Bowman from Thermopolis will be the student manager.

The 2021 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Adult Athletic Trainers will be Jessica Garden from Sheridan representing the North and Miranda Zamora from Laramie representing the South.

The game officials for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl are Sean Geer, Ron Erickson, James Bratton, Evan Helenbolt, Dan Edwards, Monty Gilbreath, Nate Hellbaum, and Kurt Engle.

This game is for graduated seniors only.

