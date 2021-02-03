Wyoming Shrine Bowl Rosters Revealed for the 2021 Game
Rosters for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football have been released for this summer’s game on June 12, 2021, in Casper.
South Team head coach Brent Walk and his coaching staff choose the following players listed in alphabetical order by their school:
Kaden Raza – Big Piney
Andrew Johnson – Cheyenne Central
Carter Lobatos – Cheyenne Central
Jimmy Koenig – Cheyenne Central
Joey Kostelecky – Cheyenne Central
Graedyn Buell – Cheyenne East
Jackson Hesford – Cheyenne East
Jake Rayl – Cheyenne East
Julian Vigil – Cheyenne East
Dakota Heckman – Cheyenne East
Nate Barnes – Cokeville
Kody Micke – Douglas
Gabe Borman – Douglas
Jagger Mitchell – Evanston
Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden
Seth White -- Green River
Mathew Maiava – Laramie
Micah Maiava – Laramie
Michael Maiava – Laramie
Hansen Bradshaw – Lyman
Preston Brewer – Lyman
Joseph Turner – Lyman
Hunter Meeks – Mountain View
Ashton Schofield – Mountain View
Drake Lamp – Niobrara County
Colby White – Pinedale
AJ Kelly – Rock Springs
Collin Madsen – Rock Springs
Noah Rimmer – Saratoga
Harrison Hall – Southeast
Brant Nelson – Star Valley
Gabe Nield – Star Valley
JaAren Smith – Star Valley
Dylan Dreiling – Torrington
Cody Pierce – Torrington
Adam Suko – Wheatland
North Team head coach Matt McFadden and his staff select these players:
Winfield Loomis –Big Horn
Hyrum Hatch – Buffalo
Kaden Race – Campbell County
Cody Phillips – Cody
Caleb Pryor – Cody
Keaton Stone – Cody
Nic Talich – Cody
Sam Lopeman – Jackson
Dom Jahr – Kelly Walsh
Reno Watson – Kelly Walsh
Eli Mazurie – Lander
Jack Sweeney – Lander
CJ Lindsay – Lovell
Hadley Abarr – Meeteetse
Braxton Bundy – Natrona
Brady Dutcher – Natrona
Jace George – Natrona
Riley Bennett – Powell
Jesse Trotter – Powell
Kadden Trotter – Powell
Damon DeVries – Riverton
Tyler Banks – Rocky Mountain
Quinton Mangus – Sheridan
Kyle Meinecke – Sheridan
Justin Vela – Sheridan
Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni
Logan Cole – Thermopolis
Remington Ferree – Thermopolis
River Brisko – Thunder Basin
Michael Coleman – Thunder Basin
Scott O’Dell – Thunder Basin
Jaxon Pikula – Thunder Basin
Dyse Shepherd – Thunder Basin
Wyatt Gillespie – Upton-Sundance
Brad Krueger – Upton-Sundance
Rudy Stanford – Worland
Also announced are the student trainers and student managers. The student trainer for the South Team is Kristy Givens from Cheyenne East. The student manager for the South Team is Brooklyn Lowe from Cheyenne East. As for the North Team, their student trainer is Sarah Manor of Sheridan, while Oakly Bowman from Thermopolis will be the student manager.
The 2021 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Adult Athletic Trainers will be Jessica Garden from Sheridan representing the North and Miranda Zamora from Laramie representing the South.
The game officials for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl are Sean Geer, Ron Erickson, James Bratton, Evan Helenbolt, Dan Edwards, Monty Gilbreath, Nate Hellbaum, and Kurt Engle.
This game is for graduated seniors only.