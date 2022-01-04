Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 46, Majority Unvaccinated

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 46 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,572.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Johnson County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in December. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in December. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in December. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sublette County man died in December. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in December. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County man died in December. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 642 unvaccinated deaths and 129 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

As of Monday, 43.6% of Wyoming's population -- 8.1% of children (5-11), 30.5% of adolescents (12-17), 52.6% of adults (18+), and 73.6% of seniors (65+) -- had been fully vaccinated.

