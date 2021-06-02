Wyoming’s Best Coffee Shop Is Located in Cheyenne

We won't have to go far to get that perfect cup.

Are you a coffee lover? I gotta tell you, one of my favorite things about the day is a long, hot cup of coffee in the morning. As I sip that strong, sweet nectar it's almost a spiritual experience. It's a moment that I can take to center myself before I have to show up for anyone else throughout the day. I love it, I live for it, and don't talk to me before I've had it.

Feel the same?

If you do, I'm sure you have your perfect coffee spot. The place where you get your favorite order, made just right. What is that place? Perhaps you don't want to share because you don't want it to become too crowded. I respect that. However, the more people that jump on you band wagon, the longer that place will be open.

Recently I found a list of the Best Coffee Spot in Each US State. It's from a site called Waka Coffee so, as with anything on the Internet, take it with a grain of salt. But since they named a Cheyenne spot as their top coffee shop in Wyoming, I'm running with it.

They selected Paramount Cafe as the best in our state.

I haven't been myself, but I have seen plenty of Instagram posts about it. I guess that means I'll be getting my next cup there. If you've been, what's your go-to order? Maybe it's something like a Cappuccino. That's what this website says is the number one coffee order in Wyoming. I was thinking it would have been Cowboy coffee.