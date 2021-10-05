Wyoming’s Coronavirus-Related Death Toll Tops 1,000

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 45 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,041.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in September. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Goshen County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in September. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Johnson County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Johnson County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County woman died in September. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died in September. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sweetwater County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Washakie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

On Tuesday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 195 patients with COVID-19, down from a recent high of 223 on Sept. 8. The state's highest hospitalized population was 247 on Nov. 30, 2020.

As of Oct. 4, a total of 221,078 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated, or 38.20 percent of the state's population, well below the national rate of 56 percent.

