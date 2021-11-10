Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 55

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 55 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,298.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Big Horn County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in October. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An additional older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in October. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Uinta County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Weston County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 84,644 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 81,988 of which have recovered and 1,641 of which are active.

On Tuesday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 165 patients with COVID-19, down from an all-time high of 249 on Oct. 21.

As of Monday, 40.34 percent of the state's population had been fully vaccinated, well below the national rate.

