Wyoming’s Peterson ties for top calf roping time of entire CNFR

CASPER -- It came out of nowhere, and Seth Peterson says it even shocked him.

The University of Wyoming Cowboy knew he lost his chance to gain a short-go bid in tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo when he failed to get his rope on his second calf. So, it came down to a one-rope rodeo for the Minot, N.D., senior Thursday night.

And, when he successfully tied up his calf, the roar of the partisan Wyoming crowd in the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper told the story: Peterson stopped the clock at 7.7 seconds, tying for the best time of the entire weeklong rodeo. What could have been if he had tied his second calf? But Peterson didn’t dwell on that -- he was left grinning on his final rope of his UW career.

“I was a little mad at myself in the second round for not tying my calf and not doing my job,” Peterson said. “So, I came out tonight knowing that I drew a good calf. I knew I was going to do my job, I stayed within myself, and it worked out. My horse gave me the best shot I could, and it was awesome.”

Peterson knew he was out of the average and had the mindset that he was going out with one last shot.

“I was going for all or nothing out there. I was going for first to last -- it was a one-head rodeo for me,” he said. “I’ve had a few better than 7.7, but nothing like this on such a big stage as here.”

If his third-round time holds up, it will add major points to the Cowboys’ team total.

Peterson was the only UW Cowboy competing during Thursday’s performance. He still has a chance to gain a finals bid in steer wrestling. His combined time of 19.2 seconds on two head gives him the opportunity to continue his stellar UW career that saw him win his second all-around title in the Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) this past season.

His third bulldogging run was Friday.

As jubilant as Peterson was, Faith Hoffman suffered a major blow in her attempt to reach Saturday’s short go in breakaway roping. Entering Thursday night, the Kiowa, Colo., senior was sitting fifth in the average at 5.5 seconds on two runs. All she needed was a third tie.

It didn’t happen.

Hoffman was good coming out of the box and threw a nice rope, but her calf ran right through the loop for a no-time. That ended the CRMR all-around champion’s career for the UW Cowgirl. She also slipped down in her second event -- goat tying -- to 14th in the average, eliminating her from short go contention.

Only the top 12 times/marks earn automatic bids to Saturday night’s finals.

Karson Bradley gave herself a chance for a short go bid Thursday night when she stopped the clock in 14.52 seconds in barrel racing. The Big Piney junior’s three-run time of 33.28 seconds left her fourth in the average, with just one section of barrel racers left tonight.

This would be Bradley’s second CNFR short go qualification.

The Cowgirls dropped two places in the interim team standing to sixth place with 145 points. Montana State University continues to lead with 355 points. The UW men moved up to 14th place with 185 points, while Western Oklahoma State College leads the pack with 565.

* University of Wyoming press release