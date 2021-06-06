Nebraska is Too Much for Wyoming in 6-Man All-Star Football Game

For the second straight year, the Wyoming all-stars fell to Nebraska, 48-14, in the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout Battle at the Border in Chadron, NE.

Parker Clawson from Farson-Eden accounted for both Wyoming scores with a short TD run in the first half and a TD catch early in the second half.

Nebraska scored the first 14 points of the game. Clawson’s TD run late in the first quarter closed the margin to 14-8. The Cornhusker state added a pair of scores, which made it 28-8 at halftime.

Wyoming scored on its first drive of the second half on a TD pass from Tristan Lamorie to Clawson. They recovered an onside kick but failed to convert. Nebraska answered with a TD. Two turnovers in the fourth quarter and a turnover on downs combined with two more TDs by the Cornhusker state created the final margin.

The all-star series is now even at 5-5.